Dead By Daylight Reveals Next Chapter With Descend Beyond

Behaviour Interactive finally has a proper reveal to the latest Dead By Daylight chapter as we now all experience Descend Beyond. Technically, this content has been out for a while now as it's been sitting on the test servers for the past couple of weeks. The new additions are a killer (who has been teased in the background of other videos for DBD for years now) and a survivor. However, there is no new map this time around. Instead, they're simply implementing the upgraded graphics to the maps as they prepare for the game to be released on Xbox Series X and PS5. Here's some added info on both characters from the devs.

The new Killer is The Blight. Once a bright and ambitious Scottish chemist, Talbot Grimes played one too many times with human lives for profits. His compounds became the bargaining chip with which his life was saved – only to be betrayed by those who had shown mercy to him. As he descended into darkness, the Entity bestowed him a field of bright orange flowers. A new Killer had stepped into the Fog. The new Survivor is Felix Richter. A brilliant Austrian architect, Felix comes from a long line of members of a secret society. After excelling in his field and as a soon-to-be father, Felix' ambition brought him to the island where his father and other members of the society vanished. Through the ruins of the old Victorian buildings he was set to restore, Felix heard his father called from deep below. Beyond the ruins and into the Fog, down he went – never to be seen again.

As part of the celebration of these new Dead By Daylight additions, you'll have access to in-game cosmetics including an exclusive jacket for Felix Richter. Two very rare outfits will also be made available for the newest Killer and Survivor, which you can check out with the myriad of trailers below. What's more, there's a new OktoberFest collection with Meg, Felix, and Kate in colorful and cheerful outfits, and a new addition to the Silent Hill Legends Collection: the Cybill Bennett legendary set for Cheryl Mason is coming September 25th.