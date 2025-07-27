Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Catto's Post Office, Cult Games, In Shambles Studio

Catto's Post Office Confirmed For August Steam Release

Would you like to deliver mail as a cat? The cozy short game Catto's Post Office will be coming out on Steam in less than two weeks

Article Summary Catto's Post Office releases on Steam in August, letting you deliver mail as an adorable feline postcat.

Explore a cozy open world, visit shops, and meet quirky cat residents in a whimsical town setting.

Engage in fun tasks, make friends, and unravel a charming birthday mystery during Catto’s big day.

Perfect for a relaxing afternoon, this short, heartwarming indie adventure takes just an hour to complete.

Indie game developer In Shambles Studio and publisher Cult Games have given Catto's Post Office a proper release date. The game is pretty simplistic, as you play a cat delivering the mail to a small but vibrant town, doing tasks here and there as you complete your daily deliveries. The devs actually made sure to point out its a short game, as it looks to be some simple fun in a quaint town. We have more details below as the title will be out on August 4, 2025.

Catto's Post Office

Deliver mail as Catto, the town's dedicated Postcat, while meeting unique friends in a cozy cat-themed town filled with cute kitty residents. Explore the charming open world at your own pace, indulge your cat-like instincts (with boxes to hide in, objects to knock over, and a dedicated button to meow whenever you like), and get to the tail-end of a most purr-culiar mystery: today's your birthday and everyone seems to have forgotten?! Oh my whiskers…

Charming Open World: Explore a vibrant cat-themed town with buildings you can enter, such as a bakery, a florist, and a café. Admire the whimsical theming, such as pawprints on doors and cat-shaped rubber duckies, and see what easter eggs you can discover. (For example, there are only cat-friendly plants and flowers in town!)

Explore a vibrant cat-themed town with buildings you can enter, such as a bakery, a florist, and a café. Admire the whimsical theming, such as pawprints on doors and cat-shaped rubber duckies, and see what easter eggs you can discover. (For example, there are only cat-friendly plants and flowers in town!) Deliver Packages and Make Friends: Make deliveries around town and meet eccentric kitty residents as you go. Assist your new feline friends by completing silly tasks and unravel funny conversations with multiple dialogue choices.

Make deliveries around town and meet eccentric kitty residents as you go. Assist your new feline friends by completing silly tasks and unravel funny conversations with multiple dialogue choices. Everybody Wants to Be a Cat: Meow whenever you want! Hide inside boxes! Knock over plant pots, cans, and even more besides! Did we mention you can meow whenever you want? Seriously, meow whenever you want. (Meow.)

Meow whenever you want! Hide inside boxes! Knock over plant pots, cans, and even more besides! Did we mention you can meow whenever you want? Seriously, meow whenever you want. (Meow.) A Wholesome Narrative Adventure: It's Catto's birthday and nobody's remembered – oh no! Be whiskered away by this heartwarming tale about a hardworking Postcat who learns just how valued he is by the friends he helps every day.

It's Catto's birthday and nobody's remembered – oh no! Be whiskered away by this heartwarming tale about a hardworking Postcat who learns just how valued he is by the friends he helps every day. Short and Sweet: Taking only 1 hour to complete, this is the perfect snackable experience to snuggle up with for an afternoon or play in small bursts!

