Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cauldron, Peter Regg, PeterRegg

Cauldron WIll Release Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

Looking for some cozy RPG fun with a plucky witch? Cauldron will have a free demo out during Steam Next Fest for you to try out.

Article Summary Free demo of the cozy RPG Cauldron available during Steam Next Fest.

Engage in turn-based battles and minigames to gather resources and brew potions.

Explore whimsical characters and upgrade everything via expansive skill trees.

Experience an RPG that can auto-battle and collect items when you're away.

Indie game developer and publisher PeterRegg has revealed a new demo for Cauldron will be available to play during Steam Next Fest in June. In case you haven't seen this one yet, this is a cozy turn-based RPG where you'll play minigames to gather resources to make potions and slowly clear the darkness in the world you live in to bring new characters into the fold. You'll also craft potions and upgrade everything around you to make the job easier. Enjoy the trailer above and info below as the demo will go live on June 10.

Cauldron

Cauldron mixes a handful of ingredients into the game, similar to how a witch would concoct the perfect potion. Start with a base of pixelated exploration, add in a pinch of minigames, a sprinkle of excitement delivered by turn-based RPG battles, and as the brew simmers, watch darkness give way to dazzling discoveries. Whether you're a seasoned RPG grinder or a laid-back player who would prefer to let the game auto-collect items while you're gone, your preferences will be catered to. Gather resources to upgrade minigames, heroes, abilities, and more… If your favorite plant is an upgrade tree, then this game is for you!

Five different minigames – Gather resources through fishing, mining, apple-picking, a Breakout-like (ice)cubebuster, and even a survivors-like game. Each with its own exponential progression!

– Gather resources through fishing, mining, apple-picking, a Breakout-like (ice)cubebuster, and even a survivors-like game. Each with its own exponential progression! Unique skill trees – Everything you can imagine can be upgraded through skill trees, from the cast of 17 heroes and their abilities to the minigames you play to power them up.

– Everything you can imagine can be upgraded through skill trees, from the cast of 17 heroes and their abilities to the minigames you play to power them up. Unlockable Autobattler – why do all the hard work if you can let the battling be done for you? Come back to your computer or Steam Deck and reap the rewards without any of the effort.

– why do all the hard work if you can let the battling be done for you? Come back to your computer or Steam Deck and reap the rewards without any of the effort. Whimsical Characters – Meet funny party members, talk to birds, or chat with a snarky pink sidekick who never leaves your side.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!