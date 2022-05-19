CCP Games Announces Cloud-Based Platform EVE Anywhere

CCP Games announced a brand new addition to EVE Online today as the company has launched EVE Anywhere for use on multiple browsers. This is a brand new cloud-based platform for the spaceship for the game that is powered by Intel technology, as it will allow you the ability to access EVE Online directly from Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, and Apple Safari on any PC or laptop. What's more, it takes away the required hardware normally needed to run the game as it will play the game pretty well as long as you have a decent internet connection or Wi-Fi signal. We have more info below as this new platform is now available in the U.S. and select European territories.

EVE Anywhere is powered by Intel technology, allowing CCP to remotely access high-capacity compute via the cloud. By operating in the cloud, EVE Anywhere removes the barrier of hardware limitations and opens up the MMO's iconic adventures to new audiences. This revolutionizes both the accessibility and pace of the game, as anyone can play 'virtually' anywhere they want and seamlessly switch between a web browser or the EVE Online client's launcher. The platform entered into beta last year for territories across Europe and saw an overwhelmingly positive reception. Since August 2021, more than 11,000 users across the globe have streamed 86,000 sessions in EVE Anywhere. Throughout the beta, CCP took valuable community feedback to improve the overall cloud experience for EVE Anywhere's full-scale launch.

"EVE Anywhere was incredibly well received by those testing it in beta over the past year. We truly appreciate you Capsuleers who tried it out and shared invaluable feedback to help us improve the experience," said Bergur Finnbogason, EVE Online's Creative Director. "Thanks to all of your help, we're finally ready to get EVE Anywhere into your hands, no matter your browser preferences."