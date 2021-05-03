EVE Online Will Be Launching Quadrant 2: Foundation Tomorrow

CCP Games have revealed today a new update is coming to EVE Online that also celebrates the game's 18th Year. The company will be launching Quadrant 2: Foundation tomorrow, the next progression of this season, which will be a free update for all players to get in on. This new Quadrant will offer a series of connected events that will go throughout the run, along with a number of art updates, rewards, and more to keep you busy and entertained. According to the team, Foundation will embody the pride felt across New Eden within four of its mightiest Empires: the Amarr, Caldari, Gallente, and Minmatar. We have the full details of it here and well as a small rundown below, as you can check out some of the imagery from this update.