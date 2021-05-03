EVE Online Will Be Launching Quadrant 2: Foundation Tomorrow
CCP Games have revealed today a new update is coming to EVE Online that also celebrates the game's 18th Year. The company will be launching Quadrant 2: Foundation tomorrow, the next progression of this season, which will be a free update for all players to get in on. This new Quadrant will offer a series of connected events that will go throughout the run, along with a number of art updates, rewards, and more to keep you busy and entertained. According to the team, Foundation will embody the pride felt across New Eden within four of its mightiest Empires: the Amarr, Caldari, Gallente, and Minmatar. We have the full details of it here and well as a small rundown below, as you can check out some of the imagery from this update.
Over the course of the Foundation Quadrant, New Eden's four Empires will be brought into the spotlight across four video featurettes, celebrating the unique identities that define and connect them. Throughout the Quadrant, each Empire will take center stage with themed events and activities in which players can participate. In observance of EVE Online's 18th anniversary, the Capsuleer Day event commences on May 6th, offering 12 days of in-game events for players. Beyond the Capsuleer Day event, players can expect a series of in-game activities, limited-time challenges, art updates, rewards, daily gifts, and plenty more throughout the Foundation Quadrant. Players will also find Jita Station's interior has received a massive visual update and Aura, the player's guide to New Eden, has been completely rebuilt.
"The Empires of EVE Online have evolved since the game's launch in 2003. Each one has its own strengths and identities that our players have come to appreciate over the years," said Bergur Finnbogason, EVE Online's Creative Director. "As EVE turns 18, we want to give these empires the limelight they deserve."