CCP Games Reveals Second Quadrant Of 2020 For "EVE Online"

CCP Games revealed today that EVE Online will soon be getting the Second Quadrant of 2020 added to the game as the devs present "Eclipse". This is essentially going to be an expansion onto the game that will include new live events, celebrations, login campaigns, visual updates, huge balance changes, and new mysterious ships and weapons. Not to mention being the third and final chapter of the Invasion expansion, which has been both an exciting and stressful time for the community at large. Mainly because a lot of the time on the servers lately has been a constant bombardment with no relief in sight sometimes. So you can bet there will be a lot of people both excited and kind of torn over the idea of it ending. Here's a quick quote about these new additions from EVE Online Creative Director Bergur Finnbogason.

"After a packed and successful Quadrant 1 with Fight or Flight, we are pushing the envelope even further for Quadrant 2 with Eclipse. We're committed to making exciting changes to New Eden going forward, with events, updates and plenty of surprises that will touch all corners of New Eden!"

Also revealed this week is the return to New Eden of The Hunt, starting on April 6th. This is a limited-time live event where Capsuleers will be tasked with the challenge of hunting down and scanning numerous capsules, in order to gain access to special event sites with rewards. This will have a focus on smaller ship classes like Frigates and Destroyers. So pilots with less experience and fewer skills trained can participate in this event and not be overwhelmed or dominated by other players. What's more, player pods destroyed during The Hunt will have a chance of dropping their implants as loot. So be on the lookout for those special "Huntmaster" versions of these sites in Caldari Lowsec and Guristas systems.