CCP Games Teases Two New EVE Online Related Projects

CCP Games revealed today they have two new projects coming out related to EVE Online, each one through a different studio. During the EVE Keynote at Fanfest 2022, the company teased that they have two specific titles in the works as they are having two different studios working on a first-person shooter and a 4X mobile strategy game. Both of which will be set in the game's universe and will tell different aspects of what's going on in the main game.

The first of the two is being worked on by CCP London, which is currently tackling the "technically" unannounced online tactical FPS, which will be set in New Eden. According to the info released today, the team is "committed to offering aninnovative multiplayer shooter with atmospheric visuals." The game isn't even ready to be displayed beyond the piece of artwork you see above, but the team down plans to reveal that game down the road when they're ready to do so. Not much else was really revealed about it after that.

Meanwhile, the second game being called "Project M5" for now is being wholly developed by CCP Shanghai as they are developing a F2P 4X strategy game for mobile devices set in the EVE Universe, but did not give any specifics as to a more refined location, if there even is one. In this game, players must work as a team to battle opponents for interstellar supremacy, so a lot of it will be based on the storyline of the factions and other issues that threaten whoever is in power. Project M5 will be taking key components from EVE Online, such as teamwork, fighting, territory control, politics, and more as they will put a new spin on the way they are utilized and interacted with. As of right now, the game is still in early development and is currently in pre-production, but we're probably not seeing it until 2023.