Game Of Thrones: The Board Game – Digital Edition Gets New Expansions

Asmodee Digital has released a new DLC expansion for A Game Of Thrones: The Board Game – Digital Edition, as we have A Feast For Crows. This new expansion will be throwing the kingdom into a bit of a tailspin for you as you'll be introduced to a radically different four-player scenario. This time around you'll have to deal with a few mechanics that change up the gameplay as you'll see multiple game-changing features such as a new faction, several objective cards, and a new victory condition. We have the details on it below but you can get the pack for $4 on mobile and Steam.

A Feast For Crows portrays the story of House Arryn, a people held aloft in the mountaintops cresting the clouds. Where once the mountain range shielded its people from the chaos of Westeros, trouble now befalls their once relatively undisturbed existence. Lord Jon Arryn, the mentor and brother-in-law of Ned Stark, was murdered, and the members of the House Arryn crave retribution for this grave injustice. The Arryns have been plotting and preparing for their vengeance and are now ready to strike at the foolish outsiders who seek to rule Westeros. 7 unique House cards for the new Arryn House, 28 secret objective cards, 4 faction objective cards and 10 new Westeros cards for A Game Of Thrones: The Board Game – Digital Edition.

This four-player scenario drastically changes the pace of the game by shifting the focus away from castles to the new victory condition that sees players performing public and secret objectives.

The House Arryn disrupts the usual balance of power by occupying otherwise empty sides of the map, with unique cards betting on influence and changing up the gameplay from the other Houses.

One more unique twist to the rules is introduced, with Supply now being checked every turn and dynamically limiting the number of units a player can have, creating tension around key territories throughout the map.