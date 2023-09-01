Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, Celesteela, pokemon

Celesteela Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Our Celesteela Raid Guide for Pokémon GO will help you use Fire-types & Electric-types to defeat this Ultra Beast during Adventures Abound.

A new Season of Pokémon GO has begun. It's called Adventures Abound, and it kicks off with an unusual September loaded with exciting content, including the release of Paldean Pokémon and Ultra Unlock bonuses. When it comes to Raids, we have the return of Ultra Beasts in Tier Five Raids, returning Megas in Mega Raids, and Zapdos with their Shadow Shiny release in Shadow Legendary Raids all Season. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Celesteela in Tier Five Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Celesteela Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Celesteela counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Xurkitree: Spark, Discharge

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Shadow Raikou: Volt Switch, Wild Charge

Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Celesteela with efficiency.

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Raikou: Volt Switch, Wild Charge

Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Celesteela can be defeated with two trainers, but it will be difficult. I recommend you bring three Trainers minimum and if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Celesteela cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Celesteela will have a CP of 1772 in normal weather conditions and 2216 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

