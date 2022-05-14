Cerebral Puzzle Showcase To Take Place This Week

Puzzle game developer and publisher Draknek & Friends announced that they will be holding the Cerebral Puzzle Showcase this coming week. The company didn't really release a ton of info about what they will be showing off at the event, all we know for sure is that it will be running for five days starting on May 19th and ending on May 23rd. During that time, based on what we kind of know from their intentions, it will most likely be run the same as Steam's Next Fest is done where they will have developers show off the games that they've made through several online streams, while also providing demos and discounts on select titles for you immediately.

Draknek & Friends also announced that they will be kicking off the event with their second annual Draknek Direct mini-conference. Which, as you may suspect, will run the same as other companies do, but it will be focused on their games. Again, they didn't get too specific about what we would see, only that it will be "jam-packed with announcements from the Draknek Universe – expect game announcements, updates, demos and more!" That first broadcast will be taking place on May 19th at 9am PT. We'll see what these guys have in store for us this Thursday.

Do you love puzzle games? Do you dabble every once in a while? Are you a puzzle novice curious to know if the genre is for you? Cerebral Puzzle Showcase was created to help you find your next favorite puzzle game! Cerebral Puzzle Showcase, a new Steam event showcasing over 100 classic and upcoming puzzle games which will run this month from 19th-23rd of May. The event will feature discounts of award winning heavy hitters as well as hidden gems, demos for upcoming titles, and live streams.