Chained Echoes Will Launch In Early December On PC & Consoles

Deck13 Spotlight announced this morning they finally have a proper release date for Chained Echoes on PC and consoles. Developed by Matthias Linda, the game harkens back to the '90s era of JRPG titles as you will be exploring a continent trying to bring peace back to the lands, with your crew and magical sword in hand. The game will officially drop on December 8th, 2022 for PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, both digitally and physically as you can see the special editions being offered below.

"Chained Echoes is a story-driven JRPG where a group of heroes travel around the vast continent of Valandis to bring an end to the war between its three kingdoms. In the course of their journey, they will travel through a wide array of diverse landscapes spanning from wind-tanned plateaus and exotic archipelagos to sunken cities and forgotten dungeons. Take up your sword, channel your magic or board your Mech. Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES-style RPG set in a fantasy world where dragons are as common as piloted mechanical suits. Follow a group of heroes as they explore a land filled to the brim with charming characters, fantastic landscapes and vicious foes. Can you bring peace to a continent where war has been waged for generations and betrayal lurks around every corner?"

"Players will find themselves on the continent of Valandis, finally at peace after centuries of war. But peace is fragile, conflicts lasting for centuries just won't disappear, and a new war could break loose at any time… Can a group of strangers restore the peace? Chained Echoes is packed full of magic, mechs, swords, boss fights, turn-based combat, a complex story and roughly 40 hours of content. The game's overdrive-combat system ensures fights are fast-paced while still offering massive tactical depth. Creatively tune the skill set of your party and slay even the most vicious foes like a whirlwind!"

"In Chained Echoes, medieval fantasy meets modern steampunk, so get ready for both sword duels and mech fights! An incredible, carefully crafted world awaits, filled with otherworldly creatures and multiple nations of human and humanoid races, all brimming with individual lore and culture to dig into. In the wild, Valandis' varied environments are a true paradise for adventurers, each with their own unique look and special challenges, menacing bosses, and exciting secrets!"