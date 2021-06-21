Chains Of Domination Comes To World of Warcraft On June 29th

The next update to the Shadowlands expansion of World of Warcraft called Chains Of Domination is set to drop into the game on June 29th. In the next chapter of this current story, Azeroth's champions must unite the four covenants of the Shadowlands and face the Jailer's forces. A task that is not for the meager or the faint of heart as you'll dive deep into a lot of unseen territory to battle foes you haven't faced before. Its up to you and whoever you may be fighting with to breach the Sanctum and take on all the servants of Sylvanas and the Banished One, as you'll be put to the test in this new epic raid. We got the full details below on what will be coming next Tuesday, along with a short launch trailer giving you a sneak peek.

The traitorous Sire Denathrius has been defeated, but the power of the Maw still grows. Return to the Maw with the restored strength of the kyrian, necrolords, night fae, and venthyr and together strike back at the Jailer. The Chains of Domination content update is packed with new features—brave a new area of the Maw—Korthia, the City of Secrets. Breach the Sanctum of Domination raid dungeon to confront the Jailer in the heart of Torghast. Discover the new mega-dungeon—Tazavesh, the Veiled Market, learn to take flight above the Shadowlands, and more. Chains of Domination offers players tons of new content to experience. New Zone: Korthia – Discover the new quests and secrets waiting in this mysterious new zone that the Jailer has pulled into the Maw.

New Raid: Sanctum of Domination – Climb the far reaches of Torghast in this 10-boss raid leading into an epic showdown with the Dark Lady herself, Sylvanas Windrunner.

New Mega-Dungeon: Tazavesh, The Veiled Market – Explore the exotic wares, merchants, and creatures of this Broker bazaar, which culminates in a high-stakes heist involving powerful artifacts from Azeroth.

Shadowlands Flying – Take flight in the four covenants' zones of Bastion, Maldraxxus, Ardenweald, and Revendreth.

And More – Players can look forward to Shadowlands Season 2 for Mythic+ (with a new keystone affix, Tormented) and PvP; updates to Torghast, Tower of the Damned; as well as new cosmetic armor, pets, mounts, and achievements.

