ChainStaff Confirmed For Early April Launch Date

ChainStaff has been given an official launch date, as we'll see the action platforming game come out on PC and consoles in early April

Article Summary ChainStaff launches early April, offering fast-paced mutant action and creative weapon mechanics.

Master the ChainStaff—transform it into a spear, shield, grappling hook, and much more with one button.

Choose unique upgrades by rescuing friends or embracing mutations, leading to different tech trees.

Experience ten wild levels, epic boss battles, multiple endings, and a killer metal soundtrack.

Indie game developer and publisher Mommy's Best Games has confirmed the official launch date for their latest game, ChainStaff. The team released a new trailer which showed off how the game is looking, while also confirming the game's launch date for April 8, 2026. Enjoy the trailer here as we wait out the next two months.

ChainStaff

In ChainStaff, you are a mutant with an alien attached to your head, ready to master your transforming spear and grappling hook, blazing weapon upgrades. With the rocking soundtrack of Broforce composer Deon van Herrden, players will swing, shoot, and spear their way through hordes of evil monsters and bone-shaking boss fights, and get this thing off your head! Hurl it as a spear and slice aliens in half. Throw it to the ground as a shield to stop incoming attacks. Grapple and swing on just about anything. The transforming ChainStaff does all this and more, and all with one button, it's all up to you. Every creature in the world of ChainStaff has been mutated by the invading Star Spores. And each one creates its own challenge and its own special way to be taken down by the player with the ChainStaff.

Master the ChainStaff : a transforming grappling hook that can turn into a spear, shield, and more.

: a transforming grappling hook that can turn into a spear, shield, and more. Grotesque Upgrades : Do you rescue your fallen friends, or turn more alien by eating their organs? Each decision unlocks upgrades on two different tech trees.

: Do you rescue your fallen friends, or turn more alien by eating their organs? Each decision unlocks upgrades on two different tech trees. Ten Wild Levels : Each level is like a classic rock album cover come to life.

: Each level is like a classic rock album cover come to life. Transforming Aliens : Each massive boss presents a new way to think about how to use the ChainStaff. Will you break their teeth apart, or pry open their gigantic jaws?

: Each massive boss presents a new way to think about how to use the ChainStaff. Will you break their teeth apart, or pry open their gigantic jaws? Four to Six Hour Adventure: A tight, hand-crafted adventure with 3 unique endings and the ability to play New Game+ and continue again with all your upgrades.

A tight, hand-crafted adventure with 3 unique endings and the ability to play New Game+ and continue again with all your upgrades. Killer Soundtrack: Rock out to the classic metal soundtrack by the award-winning composer Deon van Heerden of Broforce and Warhammer 40k: Shootas Blood & Teef soundtrack fame.

