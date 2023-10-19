Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Acodeon Gaming, Chaos On Wheels

Chaos On Wheels Has Been Launched Into Early Access

Acodeon Gaming announced that Chaos On Wheels is now available on PC in Early Access, with a new trailer for you to enjoy.

Indie game developer Acodeon d.o.o. and publisher Acodeon Gaming have officially launched their new racing title, Chaos On Wheels, into Early Access. In case you haven't seen this one yet, the image you see here says it all as you're racing around in weaponized vehicles with the single intention of blowing up all of your opponents and being the last person standing. According to the team, the Early Access version includes fast-paced gameplay, a plethora of customization options, and all the carnage players could ever ask for. Along with the launch, the company has released a new trailer for you to check out, which we have for you below.

"Chaos on Wheels harkens back to the good old days of explosive, epic vehicular combat games. Tear through opposing rides and destroy the environment across a slew of diverse maps while leveling up your driver. Improve your vehicle's performance by purchasing new weapons and gadgets to wreak havoc on anything in your path. Chaos on Wheels offers a slew of different weapon upgrades, from bullets with wider spreads, to improved radars, and even behemoth machine guns to decimate your opponents."

"Take the wheel of your heavily armored car of choice and drive yourself to victory, while shooting and destroying enemy cars, turrets, and hazards. Customize your cars by altering the paint jobs across the entire body of the vehicle. To improve your odds, head to the Black Market to buy even more powerful weapons, and leave nothing but chaos! The Early Access version of Chaos on Wheels is available now with a ten-chapter campaign that spans a variety of maps, in which players can experience an action-packed story. In addition, it includes a singleplayer Chaos Career that allows players to customize their rides, and a custom battle selection with split-screen for two players, which includes multiple game modes such as Deathmatch and Chaos."

