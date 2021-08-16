Chasing Static Receives A New Haunting Trailer

Ratalaika Games S.L. and Headware Games released a brand new trailer for Chasing Static that comes off far more haunting than those before. Previous to this we had seen bits and pieces of what the game was aiming to do, but didn't get a composite look at both the story and the gameplay. This time around the game reveals a bit more about what's happening, and shows off some of the areas you'll be heading into with your suit. Will you be able to figure out what happened to all the people in this small county in the middle of nowhere? You can check out the trailer below as we wait for a proper release date to be announced.

In the dead of night a fierce storm rages across North Wales. Miles from any town, Chris Selwood seeks refuge in a remote roadside café. Shortly thereafter Chris experiences a horrific sight as he finds the café waitress pinned to the ceiling by something with fierce glowing eyes, he passes out waking up to the dusty old abandoned remains of the café. Explore the untouched wilderness of rural Wales as you uncover the forgotten remains of a mysterious facility and try to piece together what happened to the missing villagers of Hearth. Inspired by 80s Sci-Fi horror and contemporary surrealist cinema, Chasing Static delivers a unique take on the narrative adventure genre through new audio driven gameplay mechanics and non-linear exploration. Sonic Exploration – Audio driven gameplay mechanics have you hunting anomalies with an experimental Frequency Displacement Monitoring Device.

Lo-Fi, Hi-Fi – Crunchy low poly visuals reminiscent of PS1 classics with full voice acting, high quality sound design and a modern approach to gameplay.

Non-Linear Gameplay – Explore the world of Chasing Static at your own pace, uncovering it's secrets in any order you please.

Bite-sized Terror – A self-contained story with an average playtime of 2 hours.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Chasing Static – Realms Deep 2021 (https://youtu.be/bBdIc3e8rhs)