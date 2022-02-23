Chef Life Forms Partnership With The Michelin Guide

Nacon and Cyanide Studio revealed this week that their upcoming game Chef Life has a new partnership with the famous Michelin Guide. The primary idea behind the game is that it's a simulator that is trying to capture the realism of being involved with restaurants. In essence, a cooking game that is more real-to-life than a regular sim. So as part of that, they have collaborated with the Michelin Guide that puts players on the edge of trying to earn a fantastic rating for the guide and become a featured spot people will want to visit. You can check out the latest trailer showing off these aspects of the game down below as the game will be released on October 7th, 2022.

In Chef Life, players must ensure top quality in terms of ingredients, dishes served and efficient management of the table service, while keeping an eye on their budget to improve the reputation of their restaurant. Boasting a polished customization system, players can choose the appearance of their avatar, kitchen components, restaurant decor, and the menu they offer to customers from a selection of some 80 French and Italian dishes. Culinary and entrepreneurial skills will be essential to satisfy customers, but it is above all the quality of the dishes cooked by the player that will enable him to receive a Michelin Guide Star.

In this regard, for the first time in a video game, the Michelin Guide, an international reference in gastronomic recommendations, has advised the Cyanide studio to integrate in-game mechanics and content that offer real gastronomic challenges to players. Chef Life will include a rating system that reflects the player's ambition and excellence. The player must go to great lengths to satisfy the most demanding customers in order to earn a Michelin Star from the famous Guide and make their restaurant a must-visit establishment thanks to the quality of its cuisine!