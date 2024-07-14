Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Chicken Police: Into The Hive, Joystick Ventures, The Wild Gentlemen

Chicken Police: Into The Hive! Announces BitSummit Demo

Those of you who happen to be attending BitSummit Drift 2024 will have a chance to play a demo of Chicken Police: Into The Hive!

Article Summary Playable demo of Chicken Police: Into The Hive! at BitSummit Drift 2024 unveiled.

Chicken Police is a film-noir adventure with 1930s animal-themed detective story.

Meet over 30 vibrant characters in a deeply interactive, voiced narrative.

Unravel a grand mystery in Clawville, with side quests and multiple endings.

Indie game developer The Wild Gentlemen and publisher Joystick Ventures have confirmed they will have a playable demo for Chicken Police: Into The Hive! at BitSummit Drift 2024. if you haven't seen the game yet, it's pretty silly as you play two chicken detectives in a 1930s animal-themed noir setting, trying to get to the bottom of a case. The demo will give players a sense of the story and the mechanics of this one, but not enough to spoil much of what's happening. We have the latest trailer above to check out as well.

Chicken Police: Into The Hive!

Chicken Police: Into the Hive! is a character-driven, story-rich, film-noir detective adventure in which you must uncover a complex, world-scale conspiracy by gathering clues, interrogating suspects, and solving puzzles. Sonny and Marty, the Wilderness's toughest detectives, are about to embark on the biggest case of their lives, which will take them through the insect underworld and force them to face the darkest reaches of their past. The soul of the game is the characters that bring it to life. There are over 30 deeply fleshed-out characters to talk to, all of them handcrafted and 100% voice-acted. The Wilderness is a world with a history that goes back thousands of years and is full of fascinating facts and mysteries.

Explore the city of Clawville and with it the colorful cultures, traditions, desires, and fears of its anthropomorphic inhabitants. In Clawville you go wherever you want. Alongside the main story, explore a myriad of side quests, pathways, and opportunities, solve problems in different ways, and play the adventure over and over again to unravel every last thread and secret. You're in for a story that will affect the fate of a whole city, even the whole world, and yet it's also very real and 'human'. Murder, betrayal, conspiracy, loss, friendship, and even love await you in this dramatic and absurd adventure.

