Chimeraland Reveals New Closed Beta For North America

Level Infinite announced today they will be holding a closed beta for their upcoming game Chimeraland, which will be held specifically in North America. The free-to-play open-world sandbox adventure game will be coming to PC and mobile devices in 2022, but before that takes place, the devs have officially opened its Closed Beta Test sign-ups, specifically for PC and Android players based in Canada. Those who are chosen to participate will be able to play a special test run of the title from May 12th-17th, 2022. Obviously, it's a beta, you're not going to be able to try out everything. But you'll get enough of the game to see how it plays and help them test its online capabilities. To sign-up for a spot in the Closed Beta, all you need to do is head to the link above and register to get your name in the mix of possible players. But there's only a few days tot he test, so better to sign up now.

Chimeraland is an innovative open world game that draws from Eastern mythology. The game features a sprawling map, a colorful array of ancient beasts and a high degree of customization, allowing players to create the character and world of their dreams. As players journey throughout Chimeraland, they will encounter fascinating beasts that can be captured and tamed to evolve new "Chimeras," each with unique characteristics, shapes and abilities. These beasts can be designed using a unique "evolution and devouring" system, providing gamers limitless combinations of creatures. Expansive Open World: Players can roam wild in the 1000 square kilometer world.

Transform a Mystical Wilderness: Build a dream world anywhere, be it land , sky or sea.

One-of-A-Kind Beasts: Any beast can become a player's pet, using an unique system of "devouring" or "evolving" which gives pets characteristics, shapes and abilities.

Versatile Weapons for Better Combat: Charge fearlessly into battle with a host of weapons that can be switched at will.