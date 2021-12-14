Chocobo GP Will Release On Nintendo Switch This March

Square Enix has finally put a release date of Chocobo GP as the game will be coming out on the Nintendo Switch in March 2022. The company dropped a brand new trailer this morning showing off the fun and frantic racing title set within the Final Fantasy universe, along with the news that it will officially be released on March 10th. We also got a little bit more info on the special modes the game will have, as well as a special Lite version that will allow you to play the campaign mode for free when it launches the same day.

Chocobo GP is a thrilling new kart racing experience set in the Chocobo universe. Featuring a variety of whimsical characters from across the franchise, players will be able to dash to the finish as the game's namesake and star, Chocobo and friends. Chocobo GP will challenge racers to master courses from well-known Chocobo and Final Fantasy series locations. Set off on a new journey with Chocobo and friends as they enter a racing tournament to win an unbelievable reward: a wish for anything their heart desires!

With Chocobo GP Lite, racers can play through the Story Mode prologue in single player mode and can participate in both local and online multiplayer races with up to eight racers, if hosted by a friend with the full version of the game. Chocobo GP Lite players can also test out the fast-paced 64-player tournaments in Chocobo GP mode. Additionally, save data can be carried over from Chocobo GP Lite to the full game, ensuring players can seamlessly keep any items or currency obtained into their greater racing adventure.