Chocolate Factory Simulator Confirms January Release Date

Chocolate Factory Simulator has been given a release date for Steam, as the game will arrive in the first part of January 2025

Article Summary Chocolate Factory Simulator launches on Steam January 7, 2025, skipping Early Access.

Step into a steampunk world where gears and pipes create delightful chocolates.

Upgrade machines, unlock tech, and satisfy customers in this chocolatier's playground.

Team up with automaton Nougat to perfect creations and conquer the Chocolate Factory League.

Indie game developer Games Incubator and publisher PlayWay have confirmed the official release date for Chocolate Factory Simulator. When we first saw this game, we assumed it would go through the normal Early Access process before it came out. But not so fast! They're apparently releasing the full version, like a ready-to-eat chocolate bar, on Steam sooner than we thought. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here as the game arrives on January 7, 2025.

Chocolate Factory Simulator

Welcome to Chocolate Factory Simulator, where cogwheels and steam work overtime to create the most delicious chocolate! Use your clockwork workshop full of gourmet machinery to create every kind of chocolate your customers could dream up! The world's steampunk technology is perfect for sweet-making, and all available to you in your manufacture. The world of Chocolate Factory Simulator is full of different customers from different lands and altitudes, all gathering at your factory for one thing: their favorite chocolate. Take their orders and learn their preferences to win over loyal customers. Discover the colorful world outside of your workshop through their personalities.

Steam Meets Cocoa: Step into a charming steampunk world where hissing pipes and clanking gears bring your sweet ideas to life.

Step into a charming steampunk world where hissing pipes and clanking gears bring your sweet ideas to life. Chocolatier's Playground: Unleash your creativity by crafting chocolate bars with a wide variety of options for shapes, colors, and flavors. Improve your possibilities by upgrading your machines and unlocking new technologies that will take your creations to the next level.

Unleash your creativity by crafting chocolate bars with a wide variety of options for shapes, colors, and flavors. Improve your possibilities by upgrading your machines and unlocking new technologies that will take your creations to the next level. Sweet Dreams: Turn your customers' wishes into a delicious reality. Prepare their favorite treats while building the greatest chocolate factory in history. But beware, the critics are watching! Prove your skills and climb the ranks in the exclusive Chocolate Factory League.

Turn your customers' wishes into a delicious reality. Prepare their favorite treats while building the greatest chocolate factory in history. But beware, the critics are watching! Prove your skills and climb the ranks in the exclusive Chocolate Factory League. The Clockwork Companion: Team up with Nougat, your trusty automaton assistant, who keeps an eye on everything and is always ready to help, even with the most challenging tasks.

Team up with Nougat, your trusty automaton assistant, who keeps an eye on everything and is always ready to help, even with the most challenging tasks. Seal The Deal: Finish your masterpiece with personalized, eye-catching packaging that makes it perfect. Add that final touch that will leave your customers craving more.

