Chris Metzen Rejoins The Warcraft Leadership Team

In a weird piece of news to happen this week, it appears Chris Metzen has returned to Blizzard Entertainment to work on Warcraft. The news came down on the official website for the game, written up by John Hight, who is the current General Manager for Warcraft. As you can see by the text below, he will be coming back to the team as a Creative Advisor.

"It is with great joy that I announce Chris Metzen has joined the Warcraft Leadership Team as Creative Advisor. Chris's focus initially will be on World of Warcraft, then his work will expand to other projects across this growing franchise. Chris was one of the original team members working on the Warcraft universe back when it began in 1994, and we are so happy to be reuniting him with the world he helped create."

For those of you who are not aware of his work, Metzen was one of the original team members who worked on the Warcraft series back when it first started in 1994. From that point forward, he was an integral part of the company and all of the games that were released for the franchise, including World Of Warcraft. He also worked on various other projects for the company, including being the creator of Soldier 76 for Overwatch, and being the voice of the iconic orc character Thrall. That all kind of came to a close when Metzen left the company in 2016 to start up his own tabletop company called Warchief Gaming, makers of Auroboros: Coils of the Serpent. What influenced Metzen to return to the company after six years still kinda remains a mystery, but longtime fans of the company and the franchises tied to his work are probably thankful to have in back in any capacity. We'll see what comes of his work over the next year.