CI Games Announces New Fantasy Action-RPG Studio Hexworks

CI Games is expanding its operations by announcing a new studio focused on fantasy action-RPG titles called Hexworks. This brand new game development studio will be based in two locations with one in Barcelona and one in Bucharest. The Barcelona crew has already opened its doors back in March, while the Bucharest office followed a few weeks later. The primary goal of these two offices will be to work on CI Games' upcoming title Lords Of The Fallen 2, as the game has its eye s set on the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Here are some quotes from some of the key figures involved with the announcement.

"It's been a long time since we started talking about Lords of the Fallen 2 and trying different ideas. I am very excited for us to be able to announce the new studio that has been already at work for the last half of the year and made significant progress," says CI Games CEO Marek Tyminski. "Initially we decided to keep that quiet as we didn't want to bring that to public eyes before we would build the core team and before we would all agree on the details of the first project and move forward with our vision. So, this is the time to officially say we are here and we're here to stay."

"As a dedicated gamer myself, I can feel when developers are passionate about the games they make," says Executive Producer Saul Gascon. "And this is what our studio is all about: Creating games we love to play ourselves. We've gathered a kickass team of senior developers with a deep fascination for mature fantasy games. The path has been intense, especially with the global lockdown situation, but working shoulder-to-shoulder with Marek and Cezar, we've gathered a great team mostly from our networks. I can't wait to share more information on the studio, and show what we are working on!"