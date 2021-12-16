Circuit Superstars Set For Release On PS4 In January

Square Enix Collective revealed that they're finally releasing Circuit Superstars for the PS4, as the game will come out in late January. The game has already been out since October for PC and Xbox, now they're making their way around to other consoles as they will include cross-platform play to race against other competitors from other systems. The game will drop on January 22nd for PS4, while the Nintendo Switch version will arrive sometime in Q2 2022.

Circuit Superstars is a top-down racer built by racing fans, for racing fans. The game celebrates generations of multi-disciplinary motorsport, focusing on driving that feels great – but with a high skill ceiling, that will have players spending hours honing their perfect lap. Starting out is simple but learning the nuances of each car's handling and finding the best racing line through each corner of each track will be a challenge for a long time to come. Not only that, but with the option of fuel usage, tire degradation and racing damage, even a good pit stop strategy could make the difference between hero and zero. Feel the rubber bite into the road as you pass the start/finish line and dive, brakes squealing, into the first corner!

PS4 racers will have the opportunity to cross-play with their friends playing on PC (via Steam) or Xbox and will have access to the garage of their dreams, packed with 12 vehicles ready to compete on any of the 19 different tracks available, set in 13 vibrant locations. Players can also enjoy a range of customisable liveries for both driver and cars, in addition to helmets and victory celebrations which can be unlocked by levelling up. There's a racing style for everyone, with multiple motorsport disciplines represented in the game including Rallycross, Open Wheel Single-Seaters, Trucks, GT racing and plenty more free content to come in the future!