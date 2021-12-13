Circus Electrique Is Coming To PC & Consoles In 2022

Zen Studios announced their next game, Circus Electrique, is currently set to be released on PC and consoles sometime in 2022. This one is a bit of an interesting entry as the team behind it is giving you a story-driven RPG that includes tactics and circus management mechanics, wrapped up in a steampunk theme. The name of the game comes from the "greatest show in Victorian steampunk London" as you will be managing a very specific set of characters under this tent of mystery. Enjoy the trailer below as we wait for a confirmed release date.

When everyday Londoners mysteriously turn into vicious killers, only the circus' lineup of Strongmen, Fire Blowers, Clowns and other performers possess the unique talents necessary to save the city. Through tactical turn-based battles, these unlikely heroes will face Bobbies, British Sailors gone bad, aggressive Posh Girls, and other Victorian-era archetypes standing in their way – not to mention the occasional menacing Mime or Robobear. The game's innovative Devotion morale system affects characters' performance not only in battles, but also in actual circus shows, dutifully managed between heroic jaunts through six sprawling districts. Electrifying RPG Combat: Test the skills of Strongmen, Fire Blowers, Escape Artists, Clowns, and other classic circus performers – there are 14 playable archetypes total, each with deep tactical options in battle. Assemble the most ideal combination of acrobatic artists to fight against over-the-top enemies.

