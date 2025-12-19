Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Big Cheese Studio, Cooking Simulator 2, Cooking Simulator 2: Better Together

Cooking Simulator 2 Will Launch a Prologue in February

Cooking Simulator 2: Better Together has been pushed back to late March, but the game will be getting a Prologue this February

Article Summary Cooking Simulator 2: Better Together launches a free prologue in February with hands-on gameplay basics.

The full game's release date has shifted to March 31, 2026, after a recent delay from its original January target.

Create recipes, manage your kitchen, and progress from burger joint newbie to elite city chef in single or multiplayer.

Experiment with ingredients, design custom dishes, and tackle challenges with friends or solo in sandbox mode.

Indie game developer and publisher Big Cheese Studio has revealed they are launching a prologue for their upcoming sim title, Cooking Simulator 2: Better Together. First off, just a few weeks ago, the team said this game would be out on January 20, but that has since changed, and they have pushed the title back to March 31, 2026. Second, this prologue will drop in February, but no date was set for it, all we know is that it will be an early part of the storyline and teach you some of the basics of how to play the main game. Basically we're now on standby to see when the Prologue drops and if they keep to the new March date.

Cooking Simulator 2: Better Together

Cooking Simulator is back – bigger, better, and with optional multiplayer! Create your own recipes and take advantage of new and improved controls to become the best restaurant cook in the city! Or just have fun and enjoy cooking at your own pace. You're the chef here Time for a fresh start! Leave your boring office career behind and, with the help of friends, chase after your dream of becoming the greatest cook. From humble beginnings in a burger joint, rise up to become the chef of the best restaurant in the city. Learn about ingredients, techniques, and how to combine them into recipes to serve delicious meals to different kinds of guests. Your creativity is the key!

If you feel that you could use a helping hand, just call up your buddy and together you will overcome any hurdle. They can bring all their gear and expertise and you will reap the rewards together. Don't feel like working? You can invite them to your apartment or to sandbox mode just to have fun, cook something delicious, spend some time together, or maybe have a food fight? Tired of the same old recipe time and time again? It's time to spice things up! As a chef, your job is to experiment in the kitchen and create the dishes your guests will crave. Take dozens of base recipes and make them your own. It will take some time to figure out the perfect combinations for your guests, but they will make it worthwhile.

Got stuck on a recipe or just not in the mood for tinkering? We've got you covered. You can collect hundreds of recipes in-game, some of them fancy, some of them home-brewed, all of them inspired by authentic dishes from around the world. With simple adjustments, you will find something for every taste. Of course, designing recipes is just part of the job description. As a chef you will be responsible for the kitchen side of the business. Order supplies before you run out of ingredients and prep them ahead of time to not keep your guests waiting. Maintain neat stations and keep your kitchen tidy, you never know when a health inspector might drop by.

