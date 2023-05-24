Cirque Du Soleil Will Be Coming To The World Of Roblox Roblox players will be getting a unique experience added to the game soon as Cirque du Soleil will be arriving soon.

Some interesting news from the world of Roblox, as players will soon be able to experience the talent and thrills of Cirque Du Soleil in the game. The two sides will be launching Cirque du Soleil Tycoon, in which users can build their own Cirque du Soleil universe for people to check out. Totally filled with performers, artists, sell-out crowds, and some of interesting performances to be seen. If you have any love for their perfoamcnes, this will basically be your chance to make your own within this particular realm. We have more info and a couple of quotes about the new experience below, as it will launch sometime this Summer.

"Community members will have the chance to build and manage their own Big Top performance, try their skills in interactive challenges and mini-games, hire acrobats, and set the stage to create their very own custom Cirque du Soleil site. Inspired by Cirque du Soleil's brand-new touring show, "ECHO," which explores the relationship between humans and nature, the experience incorporates whimsical and fantastical Cirque du Soleil details and brings existing and new fans together for a behind-the-scenes look at how Cirque du Soleil productions work. Roblox community members will also have access to unique virtual items, such as animal head masks inspired by real-life ECHO costumes, allowing them to customize their avatar and express their creativity in true Cirque du Soleil fashion."

"This unique experience supports Cirque du Soleil's newly defined mission to diversify its offering beyond live shows by bringing its world-renowned creative development engine to the immersive world of Roblox and allowing new and existing fans to engage with a first-of-its-kind metaverse experience. "With the creation of Cirque du Soleil Tycoon, we underscore the increasing importance of widening our portfolio of brand experiences across 3D immersive and filmed entertainment, premium content, gaming, and beyond," notes Nickole Tara, Chief Growth Officer, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group."

"Cirque du Soleil Tycoon will channel the influence of global online platform Roblox for immersive shared experiences and harness Cirque du Soleil's high-end entertainment expertise, creative DNA, and multi-generational fanbase. To launch Cirque du Soleil's first-ever digital experience on a major immersive platform like Roblox made a lot of sense for us – just like the story of ECHO, which centers around connection, Roblox is all about bringing people together, and in this case, also enabling us to offer a coveted behind-the-scenes experience to millions of fans at once, sans distance or other physical limitations," said Sébastien Ouimet, Head of Filmed and Immersive Entertainment at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

"It has been a privilege to bring one of the world's most admired and magical attractions to Roblox and invite the community to experience Cirque du Soleil beyond the physical big top," added Ricardo Briceno, Chief Business Officer at Gamefam. "Cirque du Soleil Tycoon serves as yet another great example of how beloved brands can extend their reach and engage new fans right where they are spending time each and every day."

