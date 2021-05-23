Cities: Skylines Receives Several New Content Packs

During PDXCON Remixed, the dev team revealed they have released several new content packs for people to get in Cities: Skylines. In case you have a desire to work with bridges or trains, they have you covered as you can now litter your city with them whenever you'd like. Along with a couple of new radio packs. We have the details of all of them below.

Bridges & Piers Content Creator Pack ($4.99)

Enhance and elevate your waterfronts! This set of 22 unique mods by Armesto, with industrial and classical styles found around the world. Build on your city's iconic appearance and shape your oceanic skyline with these quintessential connectors. The pack includes:

7 regular traffic Bridges:

3 one-way Train Bridges

2 Pedestrian Bridges

8 new Quay styles

2 new Piers

Train Stations Content Creator Pack ($4.99)

Train Stations features 12 stations and 4 hubs, created by BadPeanut. Whether your city would benefit from an elevated or below-ground station, there are new mass transit options to meet your needs, featuring several stylish train and metro stations, so your citizens can efficiently get where they need to go. Enhance your network with modern-looking stations that match Sunset Harbor and Mass Transit expansions perfectly. The pack includes:

6 Metro Stations

6 Train Stations

4 Public Transport Hubs

Cities: Skylines: Rail Hawk Radio ($3.99)

The vibrant city may be slowing down to go to sleep, but you're just getting started, jamming along to 16 electronic tracks as you prowl past flickering neon lights in windows while the late train keeps a perfect beat as it speeds past. Rail Hawk Radio is your underground station of choice when you are getting ready to start a night of making vivid memories.

Cities: Skylines: Sunny Breeze Radio ($3.99)

Palm trees sway on the city's waterfront as you soak up the sun while the music plays. The 16 sunny synth tracks of Sunny Breeze Radio match your mood as you consider dipping your toes in the water. The waves call to you as you kick off your shoes to the sounds of these electronic beats. The sun and sand and songs combine to create the perfect summer day with serious chill.