Cities: Skylines Reveals Final Expansion & Content Creator Packs Cities: Skylines has one last expansion on the way, along with the final content creator packs from Paradox Interactive.

Paradox Interactive has revealed what will be the last pieces of content to come to Cities: Skylines with the last expansion and new content creator packs. First off, players will be getting into Hotels & Retreats, which will bring about options for the people visiting your city to shack up temporarily, from the mundane to the exquisite. The team will also be releasing several content creator packs at once, along with two new radio stations for you to get your groove on as you build. All of which will be released for the game on May 23rd. We got more details on all of the new additions below and a trailer showing off the last expansion.

Cities: Skylines – Hotels & Retreats

Hotel Buildings: Hostels, cabins, hotels, luxurious resorts… you name it! Add a series of hotel buildings to your city on a range of budgets.

Hotel Management: Start with one-star hotels and unlock new options as your business revenue and popularity booms.

Tourism Buildings: New structures will support your hotels: parks, restaurants, playgrounds, and cafès.

Location: Matching hotels with good locations will be paramount, as differing locations will attract different tourist groups. We added five new maps for your hotels (Three European-inspired maps, one tropical map, and one temperate map)

Content Creator Packs

Industrial Evolution : Walk the path of history with "Industrial Evolution" from Community Creator Samantha "Avanya" Woods. This Content Creator Pack includes a new set of growable buildings that span different eras of industrial building styles, from red brick walls to modern, sleek industrial complexes.

Industrial Evolution includes a total of 70 new buildings inspired by both historical and contemporary industrial buildings.

Railroads of Japan: Fun discoveries await with "Railroads of Japan" from Content Creator Ryuichi Kaminogi, adding authentic Japanese railroad scenery to Cities: Skylines with stations, trains, buses, and more!

Watch your citizens travel using the metro, bus, and railroad. Decorate your commutes with networks, props, and police stations.

Brooklyn & Queens : This pack from Content Creator Prosper, is a set of medium-rise high-density residential buildings and props inspired by the neighborhoods of Brooklyn and Queens for decorating your city's facade and rooftops.

Brooklyn & Queens includes 60+ growable buildings and props, such as rental signs, window air conditioners, exhaust fans, stairways, and more!

New Radio Stations