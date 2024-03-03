Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: City State Entertainment, Unchained Entertainment

City State Entertainment Is Rebranded As Unchained Entertainment

City State Entertainment has rebranded the company name to Unchained Entertainment, and revaled their plans for two different games.

Unchained is developing games with their Unchained Engine technology.

Final Stand: Ragnarok and Camelot Unchained are their upcoming titles.

Unchained's tech allows for massive, real-time player battles on older PCs.

City State Entertainment announced this week that they rebranded the company to Unchained Entertainment and revealed their plans moving forward. Aside from making a new name for themselves with a snazzy new logo, the company revealed they are moving forward with two games using their own in-house Unchained Engine as the foundation. Those two games will be the soon-to-be-released fully released Final Stand: Ragnarok (which is currently in Early Access since 2021), and the open-world MMORPG Camelot Unchained (which barely anyone has seen since it got public-funded backing years ago, and has had a string of issues with that community since). We have more from the press release below as we wait to see what both games end up doing.

Unchained Entertainment

Unchained has recently picked up steam with funding from A16Z GAMES and early investors, including Island Capital and The Lauder Family; the company is ramping up its financing, hiring, and publishing efforts for the launches of Unchained Engine, Final Stand: Ragnarok, and the long-awaited open-world MMORPG Camelot Unchained. The name change reflects Unchained Entertainment's mission and focus on ushering in a new generation of truly massively multiplayer games built on its proprietary Unchained Engine, which enables real player interactions in close-quarters action, creating shared experiences of unprecedented scale. The Unchained Engine can power thousands of simultaneous player-controlled characters and/or NPCS that can perform complex interactions, including combat, animations, and effects in real-time in up-close and personal action, in addition to delivering tens of thousands of physically interactive networked gameplay objects and elements simultaneously, all while maintaining a high frame rate, even on older PCs.

"The Unchained Engine is realizing a dream I've been obsessing over for more than 30 years," said Mark Jacobs, President and CEO of Unchained Entertainment. "Our engine delivers massive battles similar to those seen in major Hollywood productions like Lord of the Rings, to video games where thousands of real players interact and share an epic experience in real time. We're excited to launch our own games, and to share our technology with fellow dreamers in the not-too-distant future."

"Games are increasingly at the center of our entertainment and social world," said Andrew Chen, General Partner at A16Z GAMES. "The talented team at Unchained Entertainment is redefining how many players can interact, play and fight with each other in real-time in close-quarters battles of unprecedented size and scope. We are excited to support the company's journey and development of Unchained's next-generation game engine."

