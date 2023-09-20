Posted in: Black Desert Mobile, Games, Mobile Games, Pearl Abyss | Tagged: Black Desert, Land of the Morning Light

Black Desert Mobile To Receive Latest Expansion On September 26

Black Desert Mobile, the last platform to receive the Land of the Morning Light expansion, will finally get it next Tuesday.

Pearl Abyss finally put a release date for Land of the Morning Light to be added to Black Desert Mobile, as it will drop on September 26. The release will coincide with the commencement of a new season launch, as well as the addition of Woosa Awakening, making it one of the biggest content drops for the mobile title since its launch. Everything you've seen from the expansion on PC and console will be here, as well as some new additions for the season, as players will be able to join the newly conceived season server. Designed so that adventurers are able to level up at their own pace without a seasonal deadline. We got more info and multiple trailers below from the team for you to check out ahead of these releases.

"Land of the Morning Light offers original new gameplay, cultural storylines, and powerful gear to Black Desert Mobile players, transporting them to a mythical new continent filled with authentic landmarks, folklore-inspired bosses, and characters inspired by Korea's Joseon dynasty."

Fearsome Bosses to Conquer: Players of all skill levels can fight four mythical bosses, including the deadly Golden Pig King; the nine-tailed Fox, Gumiho; the blue-skinned monster Songakshi; and the Mudang Wraith, Bari; in customized difficulty levels. Veteran players can challenge themselves in the "Black Shrine" mode, fighting each boss on a new difficulty level (or Calamity Level).

Players of all skill levels can fight four mythical bosses, including the deadly Golden Pig King; the nine-tailed Fox, Gumiho; the blue-skinned monster Songakshi; and the Mudang Wraith, Bari; in customized difficulty levels. Veteran players can challenge themselves in the "Black Shrine" mode, fighting each boss on a new difficulty level (or Calamity Level). Dynamic New Gear : By defeating bosses in the Black Shrine Boss Rush, Adventurers can obtain the "Flame of Hongik" and craft a variety of high-powered Dawnveil Gear. The Flame of Hongik can be acquired at a set chance and collected for crafting by using Flame of Hongik's Embers.

: By defeating bosses in the Black Shrine Boss Rush, Adventurers can obtain the "Flame of Hongik" and craft a variety of high-powered Dawnveil Gear. The Flame of Hongik can be acquired at a set chance and collected for crafting by using Flame of Hongik's Embers. Quests Inspired By Korean Folklore: Players follow an immersive storyline that unfolds like a novel, discovering Korean fables and meeting characters from popular Korean folktales, including Songakshi, the vengeful maiden ghost, and Bari, the Mudang Wraith.

Players follow an immersive storyline that unfolds like a novel, discovering Korean fables and meeting characters from popular Korean folktales, including Songakshi, the vengeful maiden ghost, and Bari, the Mudang Wraith. Stunning Landscapes From Korea: Pearl Abyss studied 15 real-world locations to re-create historical landmarks in-game. Visit a Korean folk village inspired by villages from the Joseon period or Nampo Gate, inspired by Sangdang Sanseong Fortress.

Pearl Abyss studied 15 real-world locations to re-create historical landmarks in-game. Visit a Korean folk village inspired by villages from the Joseon period or Nampo Gate, inspired by Sangdang Sanseong Fortress. Take on a Powerful New Character: With the power of this netherworld, Woosa Awakening, aka Choryeong, summons the souls of the deceased using the calligraphy brush to attack enemies and wields flowers of death to strategically block enemies. This powerful "Do" fighter can unleash various long- and short-range attacks based on the distance between her and the enemy, or summon flowers to relentlessly track them and inflict explosive damage, ensnaring enemies in a state of confusion.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!