Clash Of Clans & Clash Royale Come To PC For The First Time

Supercell is working with Google Play Games to bring both Clash of Clans and Clash Royale over to PC players during its beta.

Supercell has announced this morning that they will be bringing two of their most popular games, Clash Of Clans and Clash Royale, over to PC. The team is working with Google Play Games as they are launching the new service into its beta phase, giving players a chance to experience both games on the platform for the first time. You can go to Google Play on your browser and download the app onto your desktop to try it out right now, as they are offering up a few different games for people to try out while they work out the bugs. For now, we have more info on both titles joining the platform.

"We want to put our players first in everything we do, and our players have been asking for a way to play on PC. We hope to see many of them use this new way to play Clash and enjoy it even more!" said Stuart McGaw, General Manager of Clash of Clans.

Supercell's dream is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. Now, for the first time ever, the company will officially support two games on PC to help provide more opportunities to play for the players and to reach new players. These official releases through Google Play Games support mouse controls, optimized graphics, and high-end performance capabilities. Clash of Clans is an epic strategy game that has continuously topped app charts since it launched over a decade ago. In the game, players customize their village, build an army, and crush their opponents. Players can also join a Clan or establish a Clashing legacy by creating their own. The choice is theirs among an incredibly devoted, millions-strong community of Barbarians. Clash Royale is a real-time multiplayer battle game from Supercell featuring some of the most familiar and loved characters from Clash of Clans. In the game, players build a Battle Deck from 100+ Cards like Barbarians, Hog Rider, Baby Dragon, Archers and try to outsmart the enemy in intense battles.

