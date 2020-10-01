Classic Retro Game Jetboard Joust Gets A Sequel 30 Years Later

Freedom! Games and developer BitBull have released a sequel to the classic retro game Jetboard Joust 30 years after the original. The game is a bit of a mashup of the classic arcade shoot-'em-up and modern roguelikes as you get a weirdly unique hybrid of the two in a familiar title. The game will be released on October 23rd, 2020 for Steam and a Nintendo Switch version will be coming out in 2021. You can check out more about the game below as the game drops next month.

A follow-up three decades in the making, Jetboard Joust springs into action 31 years following the launch of 1989's ZX Spectrum, Commodore 64, and Amstrad CPC title Skateboard Joust. Soar around circular arenas on a levitating jetboard and defend civilians from alien raiders. Wield an arsenal of heavy weaponry to protect the skies while balancing propulsive bursts to evade enemy fire and maintain altitude across a gauntlet of procedurally-generated levels.

Dogfight with more than 50 varieties of intergalactic invaders, including hulking mutants created from abductees then face off against massive bosses. Once the enemy armadas are defeated, challenging guardians appear as one final obstacle between the hero and a treasure trove of loot, weapons, and currency that will prove invaluable in overcoming the trials ahead.

Master action-packed combat where juggling weapon condition, ammo count, and shields is the key to survival. Harness momentum to transform the jetboard into a devastating projectile. Earn coins from destroying foes and saving citizens to purchase weapon and jetboard upgrades or save up to buy extra lives and return to the fight after falling in battle to keep the run going.