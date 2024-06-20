Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute, Clear River Games, Gimmick! 2, Snow Bros. Wonderland

Clear River Games Reveals Three Titles Including Gimmick! 2

Clear River Games revealed three new retro video games on the way, including the news that we're getting a sequel to the game Gimmick.

Article Summary Clear River Games announces "Gimmick! 2" along with two beloved retro sequels.

"Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute" brings mech action to modern consoles.

"Snow Bros. Wonderland" revives the classic arcade duo after nearly 30 years.

All three nostalgic titles are set to release digitally and physically in 2024.

Clear River Games, a development studio that specializes in retro titles, announced three new games on the way, including a couple of blasts from the past. The three titles on the way include the mech-based shooter Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute, the first new title in the Snow Bros. series for nearly 30 years called Snow Bros. Wonderland, and the sequel we never knew we needed as Gimmick! 2 is on the way. All of which will be coming out sometime this year. We have more info and their trailers for you here.

Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute

Suit up and lock n' load, as developer City Connection brings the popular mech-based shooter to modern gamers with Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute, part of City Connection's Saturn Tribute Series. Previously only available in Japan, Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute builds on the winning formula set by its predecessor, adding layers of strategy via new systems, including customizable assault suits, a staggering array of imaginative weapons, and an auto-aiming difficulty feature that adapts to the skill of the gamer! Finally western gamers can experience the epic storytelling and high-octane gameplay synonymous with this classic series. Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute will be arriving digitally on PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch, as well as physically on PS5 and Nintendo Switch. All versions of the game are expected to begin shipping later in 2024.

Snow Bros. Wonderland

Nick and Tom, the twin brothers with a heart of cold are back in Snow Bros. Wonderland, a brand-new game in the beloved Snow Bros franchise from the master designers at TATSUJIN, and the first new title in the series for nearly 30 years! Well worth the wait, Snow Bros. Wonderland is cold, bold, and back in action, packed with the charm and addictive gameplay of the original, but with all-new gameplay mechanics that will melt the coldest of hearts! Boasting gorgeous 3D isometric graphics, Snow Bros. Wonderland sees the chilled brothers defending Snow Land from The Great King of Evil! Armed with an endless supply of ice pellets, gamers can turn monsters into snowballs, which can be deployed to destroy a whole horde of enemies! Chain your attacks to defeat several bad guys at once and use your snowball skills to defeat massive bosses in this charming new game arriving on PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch digitally, and physically on PS5 and Nintendo Switch in 2024!

Gimmick! 2

Developed by Bitwave Games, Gimmick! 2 is a sequel to the beloved NES platformer famous for its tight platforming mechanics, loveable collection of characters, and its ability to push the NES to its technical limits. Decades later, our hero of the hour, Youkai Yumetaro, leaps back into the spotlight, with Gimmick! 2 retaining the candy-colored presentation of the original game with a whole new graphical flourish that fans are certain to adore. A fresh platforming adventure filled with surprises, puzzles, and treasures, Gimmick! 2 retains the challenging gameplay of the original game, tempered for modern gamers who wish to enjoy the story at a more forgiving pace. Filled with a world of weirdly wonderful, adorable characters who tell their stories via silky slick animation, Gimmick! 2 will be a sequel well worth waiting for when it's released digitally later in 2024 on Nintendo Switch, Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X, as well as physically on PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!