Posted in: Conventions, Crimson Desert, Events, Games, PAX East, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Crimson Desert, PAX East 2025

Crimson Desert To Debut U.S. Hands-On During PAX East 2025

North American players will have their first chance to play a demo of Crimson Desert during PAX East 2025, happening this May

Article Summary Experience Crimson Desert hands-on at PAX East 2025 in Boston, May 8-11.

Dive into the beautiful yet war-torn continent of Pywel, rich with adventure.

Join the Greymane Free Company and follow their epic survival saga.

Enjoy high-fidelity graphics and immersive gameplay on console and PC.

Pearl Abyss is bringing Crimson Desert over to the United States during PAX East 2025, offering attendees their first chance to try the game in North America. So far players have had a chance to check the game out during Gamescom 2024 and G-Start 2024, so we're not sure if they'll have a new build of the game or the same demo from those two events. But in any case, you'll be able to try it out at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center from May 8-11. The game is currently earmarked for release sometime near the end of 2025.

Crimson Desert

Welcome to the beautiful yet brutal continent of Pywel. From the snow-blasted mountains of Kweiden to the verdant expanses of Akapen and the towering ridges scattering the Crimson Desert, this land is a testament to nature's grandeur. Yet, amidst this beauty, the continent stands locked in war as factions vie for unprecedented power. Discover adventure, explore exciting locations, and fight thrilling battles as you travel across an incredible open world filled with wonder and mystery.

Crimson Desert is an upcoming open-world action adventure being developed by Pearl Abyss for both console and PC, which will combine elements of narrative-driven single-player games with online multiplayer functionality. Built on Pearl Abyss' proprietary, next-gen engine, Crimson Desert will deliver high-fidelity graphics and game features and a highly immersive gameplay experience. A story of survival, Crimson Desert follows a group of struggling mercenaries and the many characters who cross their paths in the vast continent of Pywel. This is a world where heroes are made, but not without incredible hardship, pain, and perseverance. Through vibrant storytelling and intense action, Crimson Desert depicts realistic characters and narratives that revolve around the members of the Greymane Free Company fighting to achieve their noble mission. Experience the beautiful yet brutal continent of Pywel, where you will witness the conflicts and epic sagas surrounding Kliff, the leader of the Greymanes, as his mission takes him on an unforgettable journey.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!