Assassin's Creed Valhalla Receives New 15th Anniversary Content

Ubisoft revealed that they will be releasing new content for Assassin's Creed Valhalla as part of the series' 15th Anniversary. The devs have added free content to the game today, which includes a massive new update that will add a number of new features and items to the game. As well as the Oskoreia Festival for you to take part in, and coming at the end of year will be The Last Chapter story. What's more, right now in the game, a ton of art has been added by artists from all around the world for a unique digital art exhibition available on the Assassin's Creed website. We have more about the updates and other content for the franchise down below.

The Rune Forge is available to build in players' settlement once it has been upgraded to Level 4. With the forge, players can turn the perks of their currently owned gear into new runes in exchange for silver.

Players can play the final part of Tombs of the Fallen. They will have to find their way through three mysterious tombs rigged with ancient traps and complex puzzles. Only the most dedicated adventurers will discover buried secrets from a fallen civilization. Scattered throughout England, these enigmatic tombs are available from the moment players unlock Ravensthorpe, their settlement.

Additionally, special rewards are available in-game via Ubisoft Connect to celebrate 15 years of the franchise. Players can enjoy the AC15 settlement pack and ink their character's skin with a dedicated AC15 tattoo set.

More free content will be coming to Assassin's Creed Valhalla by the end of the year. First, with the Oskoreia Festival taking place from October 20th to November 10th. Players will take on the festival's Wild Hunt by defending their settlement from the threat of harmful spirits and proving the strength of the Raven Clan. The festival will offer activities, quests and a variety of new rewards. Later this year, new content will release, including The Last Chapter story.