Ultimate Chicken Horse Adds New Content For Seventh Anniversary Check out a new character, a new stage, new cosmetics, and more in the anniversary update for Ultimate Chicken Horse.

One of our favorite indie games from the past decade, Ultimate Chicken Horse, has just received an update to mark the game's seventh anniversary. Developer and publisher Clever Endeavour Games have released a free update today for the game, adding in a brand new Turtle character for you to play as, along with a new map called Metro in which you now have to navigate a subway platform with oncoming trains. As well as some new cosmetics for you to get for the Turtle and more. We have the details for you below as the update is live!

New Ultimate Chicken Horse Character: Turtle

Meet Turtle, the newest animal on the Ultimate Chicken Horse roster! Always ready to dive head-first into the next adventure, this plucky reptile never backs down from a challenge. Turtle's no slowpoke when it comes to winning and won't hesitate to slide straight into first place!

Alternative Skin: Armadillo

Look out, Turtle's alternative skin just rolled in – it's Armadillo! Don't be intimidated by the tough exterior – Armadillo is a huge softie with a big heart.

New Outfits

Turtle and Armadillo share a wonderful wardrobe designed by our very own Ultimate Chicken Horse community! Mix and match these accessories for the perfect fit.

Helmet: It's like a shell for your head!

It's like a shell for your head! Pirate Costume: Yer lookin' as sharp as a cutlass, me hearty!

Yer lookin' as sharp as a cutlass, me hearty! Ninja Gear: Only worn by true warriors of the night. (It glows in the dark.)

New Level: Metro

Don't miss your train! Navigate the underground metro by sprinting across the roofs of train cars as they thunder by. Place building blocks and traps to fill the gaps between the station platforms, or risk falling into the deadly electrified rails! Make it to the opposite platform without being flattened to win! The Metro level features historic train stations straight from our studio's home: Montreal, Canada.