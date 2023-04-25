The King Of Fighters AllStar Adds More Virtua Fighter Content Netmarble has new additions for The King Of Fighters AllStar as they are working with SEGA for more Virtua Fighter content.

Netmarble has revealed an all-new crossover for The King Of Fighters AllStar as they have partnered with SEGA to bring more Virtua Fighter content in.

Players will be able to take iconic fighters from Virtua Fighter history into battle alongside their King of Fighters AllStar counterparts and create dream-come-true teams. Akira, Pai and two Original Style fighters will be introduced in this update. And Sarah and Jacky will also be unveiled in the future update. The Original style fighters will feature graphics familiar to fans of the very first Virtua Fighter game released in October 1993.

EX Akira (Yellow Element/Attack Type) will have a Leader skill that increases damage dealt by Attack and Strike Skills, and a Special Skill that applies additional damage equal to a multiple of Attack power upon landing his Strike Skill, and grants the target a buff that makes them immune to the Petrify effect, and ignore the enemy's guard.

(Yellow Element/Attack Type) will have a Leader skill that increases damage dealt by Attack and Strike Skills, and a Special Skill that applies additional damage equal to a multiple of Attack power upon landing his Strike Skill, and grants the target a buff that makes them immune to the Petrify effect, and ignore the enemy's guard. EX Pai (Purple Element/Defense Type) will have a Leader skill that increases basic Attack, Strike Skill Damage, and Attack Speed by a percentage. Pai's Special Skill grants buffs to the team for a period after landing a skill against those who currently have the Abnormal Status.

Players will be able to acquire Original Style Akira for free as a login bonus and will be able to awaken him five times by playing in-game content. Original Style Sarah will be available through in-game summons. Various content exclusive to this collaboration will come by this update, including Collaboration Boss Challenge, Dream Match in which players can meet all fighters and mini racing games, and more.