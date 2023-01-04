New York Game Awards Reveals 2023 Nominees List

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Organizers behind the New York Game Awards have officially revealed their list of nominees for the 2023 awards happening in two weeks. The awards listed 13 categories in all, going across multiple areas, but did not announce any speciality awards for recognition or one-off lifetime awards for anyone. The awards will take place on January 17th, but until then, here's the full list.

New York Game Awards Reveals 2023 Nominees List
Credit: New York game Awards

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem

  • Cult of the Lamb

  • Elden Ring

  • God of War Ragnarök

  • Immortality

  • Pentiment

  • Vampire Survivors

  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game

  • Immortality

  • Neon White

  • Return to Monkey Island

  • Trombone Champ

  • Vampire Survivors

  • Wordle

  • Wylde Flowers 

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game

  • As Dusk Falls

  • Elden Ring

  • God of War Ragnarök

  • Immortality

  • Norco

  • Return to Monkey Island

  • Roadwarden

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World

  • Elden Ring

  • God of War Ragnarök

  • Horizon Forbidden West

  • Pentiment

  • Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game

  • Elden Ring

  • God of War Ragnarök

  • Horizon Forbidden West

  • Metal: Hellsinger

  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

  • Trombone Champ

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game

  • Alex Jarrett as Zoe Walker in As Dusk Falls

  • Ashly Burch as Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West

  • Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War Ragnarök

  • Grace Zabriskie as Eliza Vorez in The Quarry

  • Justice Smith as Ryan Erzahler in The Quarry

  • Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game

  • BONELAB

  • Lost Recipes

  • Moss: Book II

  • RUINSMAGUS

  • The Last Clockwinder

Central Park Children's Zoo Award for Best Kids Game

  • Harmony's Odyssey

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land

  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

  • Moss: Book II

  • Pokémon Legends: Arceus

  • Splatoon 3

  • Tunic

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game

  • Desta: The Memories Between

  • Marvel Snap

  • Poinpy

  • Railbound

  • Wylde Flowers

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake

  • Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration

  • Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion

  • Life is Strange Remastered Collection

  • Live A Live

  • The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

Joltin' Joe Award for Best Esports Player of the Year

  • Arslan "Arslan Ash" Siddique (FATE Esports/Red Bull Esports) – Tekken 7

  • Bryan "pANcada" Luna (Sentinels, formerly with LOUD) – Valorant

  • Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu (DWG KIA) – League of Legends

  • Masaya "aMSa" Chikamoto (VGBootCamp/Red Bull Esports) – Super Smash Bros. Melee

  • Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere) – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

  • Yoo "smurf" Myeong-hwan (Boston Uprising) – Overwatch

Chumley's Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem

  • A Memoir Blue

  • Norco

  • Patrick's Parabox

  • Perfect Tides

  • SIGNALIS

  • Strange Horticulture

  • The Case of the Golden Idol

  • Wayward Strand

NYC GWB Award for Best DLC

  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Tombs of the Fallen Pt. 2

  • Bugsnax: The Isle of BIGsnax

  • Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator: Top Gun Maverick DLC

  • Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Gavin SheehanAbout Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Vero, for random pictures and musings.
twitterfacebookinstagram
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.