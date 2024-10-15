Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: dc comics, DC Heroes United, Genvid Entertainment

DC Heroes United Scheduled For Mobile & Tubi This Fall

DC Heroes United has a brand-new trailer out this week, as the team have teased a release happening sometime this Fall for Tubi and mobile

Article Summary DC Heroes United is coming to mobile and Tubi this Fall, featuring iconic heroes saving Earth-212.

Engage with live episodes making decisions as Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman in each thrilling chapter.

Participate in choices using Story Tokens, earned through LexCorp's EveryHero Project, a tough roguelite experience.

The immersive series-game link lets you shape the story and aid Justice League by unlocking new powers and allies.

WB Games and Genvid Entertainment have confirmed that DC Heroes United will eventually see the light of day sometime this Fall. The episodic title was teased last year as this new interactive title brings iconic heroes together in an effort to save Earth-212 from a new threat. While a release date wasn't confirmed, the team did release a new trailer (which we have for you here) showing off how to play the game with new footage and gameplay. Enjoy the video!

DC Heroes United

As the Tower of Fate threatens reality, guide iconic characters like Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman on a quest to save Earth-212 from a malevolent force. In this thrilling adventure, every fan decision matters. New episodes air live, and you'll have chances to participate in the choices of the upcoming episode throughout the week. Will Superman embrace his humanity? Can Wonder Woman forge her own path? And will Batman confront his inner demons?

Collaborate with fellow fans to deliberate the best course of action as you navigate character alliances and inner struggles. With each episode, the fate of this DC world hangs in the balance. Every day, leading up to an episode, the choices will be unveiled and you'll have only a few days to participate. The choices that win will air in the resulting episode, becoming the story's canon. There is no reset button. Participating in choices takes Story Tokens. You can earn Story Tokens free by volunteering with LexCorp and joining the EveryHero Project, a roguelite experience also included in the app that's simple to play but difficult to clear.

In the EveryHero Project, Lex Luthor has created a simulation blending the powers of Super Heroes and Villains. Here, you'll test your mettle by facing off against hordes of enemies numbering in the thousands and facing off against the like of Bane, Poison Ivy, and many more across Gotham, Metropolis, and other new locations added weekly. LexCorp's simulation is directly integrated into the series, with the show and game influencing each other. By participating in the simulation, you're a part of history. And by unlocking more Heroes and abilities, you'll help the Justice League in the weekly series.

