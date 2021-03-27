Clockwork Aquario Is Getting Released Three Decades Later

Back in November, we revealed that Strictly Limited Games was planning to release Clockwork Aquario, and now we have an idea of when. According to the latest teaser trailer, which you can check out below, the game will be coming out sometime in Q2 2021 for the Nintendo Switch and PS4, with more platforms to come down the road. ININ Games and Strictly Limited Games have been hard at work planning the release of this old-school arcade title developed by the legendary Westone Bit Entertainment in 1993. The game was planned to come out in arcades in the early '90s, but got scrapped due to other genres becoming super popular and forcing SEGA (who would have published it to arcades) to change course. What's more, it's coming out with two different special editions for you to collect if you truly want a piece of this lost relic come back to life.

The first teaser trailer shows not only some incredibly beautiful hand-drawn images of the three main characters, but also the first gameplay footage of this arcade treasure. Clockwork Aquario wins the viewer over with its beautiful pixel art, the vibrant colors and the three unique characters: Huck Londo, the daring hero, Elle Moon, the brave adventuress and Gush, the warmhearted giant robot. Ryuichi Nishizawa, game creator and founder of Wonder Boy, has led development of the game that encapsulates the spirit of and story about a boy, a girl and a robot in the near future, crushing the ambitions of enemies who plan to take over the world. Clockwork Aquario, a two player couch co-op, focuses on colourful, eye candy presentation, fun and fighting off enemies. Non stop action, cavorting from one platform to another, fending off endless attacks, be they from the sky or along the ground…. No stopping to admire the beautiful settings. Bash, stun, jump on the enemy and throw them away, and collect bonuses as the battles continue.