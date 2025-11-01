Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: cobalion, pokemon, Tales of Transformation

Cobalion Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Tales of Transformation

The Legendary Fighting/Steel-type species Cobalion Pokémon GO this November. Using these counters and tips, you can defeat and catch it.

Article Summary Prepare for Cobalion raids in Pokémon GO’s Tales of Transformation season with the right top-tier counters.

Mega and Shadow Pokémon like Mega Lucario, Primal Groudon, and Shadow Groudon are best against Cobalion.

Cobalion can be beaten by two trainers using strong teams, but three or more is safer for most players.

Shiny Cobalion odds are 1 in 20, with 100% IVs at CP 1727 (normal) or 2159 (boosted weather).

The September, October, and November season of Pokémon GO, titled Tales of Transformation, continues this month. This season focuses on Mega Evolution, Gigantamax power-ups, and form changing. For the third and final month of Tales of Transformation, Five-Star Raids will feature Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Heatran, Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Beedrill, Mega Pinsir, Mega Heracross, Mega Tyranitar, Mega Altaria, Mega Ampharos, Mega Manectric, Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Medicham, and Mega Garchomp. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Cobalion, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Cobalion Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Cobalion counters as such:

Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Shadow Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Mega Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Cobalion with efficiency.

Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Blacephalon: Incinerate, Mystical Fire

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Rapid Strike Urshifu: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Single Strike Urshifu: Counter, Dynamic Punch

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Cobalion can be defeated by two trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Cobalion will have a CP of 1727 in normal weather conditions and 2159 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

