Borderlands 4 Holds Second Dev Video Showcasing Kairos

Check out the latest developer video for Borderlands 4, as they showcase more of the world of Kairos and more ahead of launch

Article Summary Borderlands 4’s latest dev video dives deep into the new planet Kairos and its dangerous factions.

Meet four new Vault Hunters with unique Action Skills and deep customization skill trees.

Face off against The Timekeeper, a ruthless dictator in a world rocked by chaos and rebellion.

Enjoy explosive solo or 4-player co-op action with new movement, loot, and massive open-world exploration.

2K Games dropped their second developer video for Borderlands 4 today, showing off more of the world of Kairos. Because the game is set on a new planet with a ton of different factions, areas, locals, and more, it's best to get an idea of what the hell you're actually walking into. This seven-minute video tries to do just that in short order, and give you a sense of what needs to be done while also dealing with the planet's ruler, The Timekeeper. Enjoy the video as the game is still on track for release on September 12, 2025.

Borderlands 4

Crash into Kairos as one of four new Vault Hunters seeking wealth and glory. Wield powerful Action Skills, customize your build with deep skill trees, and dominate enemies with dynamic movement abilities. Break free from the oppressive Timekeeper, a ruthless dictator who dominates the masses from on high. Now a world-altering catastrophe threatens his perfect Order, unleashing mayhem across the planet. Ignite a resistance and blast your way through mechanical monstrosities, bloodthirsty bandits, and vicious beasts.

Amass an arsenal of death-dealing firepower to wreak havoc as you tear your way across Kairos. Fight solo or in co-op with up to three other players in this immense sci-fi adventure, packed with free-form combat and exploration, pulse-pounding boss fights, infinitely varied loot drops, and an eclectic cast of unforgettable characters new and old. Become an unstoppable force of battle, blasting through enemies with an all-new arsenal of outrageous weaponry. Move across the Borderlands like never before—double jumping, gliding, dodging, grappling, and more—dealing death from every direction. Explode each encounter with devastating Action Skills that unleash your Vault Hunter's unique abilities. Craft your perfect build with branching skill trees and a deep, rewarding loot chase full of wild weapons and powerful gear.

Wreaking havoc across Kairos is awesome alone and even better with friends in 4-player online co-op. Borderlands 4 is designed for co-op from the ground up; whether you're hunting for loot, tackling missions, or wandering freely, level scaling and individual difficulty keeps the party together and having fun. Freely explore a vast and dangerous world rife with warring factions. Hop on your hover bike and ride through lush fields, towering peaks, and deadly deserts full of fearsome enemies, dynamic events, and engaging quests with unforgettable characters. Unite the people of Kairos and ignite a revolution, tackling this adventure however you see fit in a seamless Borderlands experience.

