Champion Shift Announced For PC Release Sometime In 2023

Champion Shift has been announced for a PC release in 2023, as the team are aiming to publish the game later this year.

Indie game developer and publisher SRG Studios announced their latest game Champion Shift will be coming out sometime in late 2023. This title is a co-op action roguelike in which you'll jump into the driver's seat of a magical futuristic world. You'll take on the role of various mythical legends with the ability to change forms into a variety of different vehicles, which you will use to race your way to the end with various powers. The first trailer released this week shows Sun Wukong and the upgrades you can get with his character, such as the Chakrams in Champion mode and the lethal Turbo Blades. Enjoy the trailer as we now patiently wait for a release date.

"Fight. Shift. Survive. Champion Shift is a unique action roguelike where our Champions fight endless hordes of enemies and traverse branching stages with the ultimate goal of defeating the Dominion and those who control it. In every run, you will uncover endless combinations of abilities and skills, recapturing your mythical powers and earning your status as Champion. The Dominion, a shadow corporation with their sights set on world domination, have summoned and captured legendary champions from across time. Having narrowly escaped their captivity, our Heroes scatter through the streets, fighting back to save our realm from certain doom."

Unlock globally iconic legendary characters, such as Sun Wukong, Athena, Gilgamesh and many more! Dozens of characters await you.

Simple controls with default auto attacks and the option to manually aim.

Survive challenging and rewarding enemy encounters that test your playstyle and strategy.

Shift forms between Vehicle and Hero, each with their own playstyles, strengths and weaknesses.

Hundreds of abilities and upgrades allow you to construct your perfect run.

Complete missions in branching-path stages and clear the way to the Dominion's central HQ, where you can fight the enigmatic final boss or continue indefinitely with ever increasing difficulty.

Play solo or co-op with up to 4 players.

Tweak the difficulty settings to match what's right for you.

