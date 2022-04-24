Deadcraft Takes Zombie Survival Games Into Crafting Mode

Marvelous Inc. revealed their latest game on the way as they combined zombie survival with crafting to make Deadcraft. Created by the same team that brought you Daemon X Machina, Earth is in the middle of a zombie apocalypse after a hail of meteors turned the place into a wasteland. You play the role of a human who somehow survived an attack and is now half a zombie, but after being captured and tortured by a leader of one of the outposts, you're now on a quest for vengeance after you escaped. The game will be released for PC and all three major consoles on May 19th, 2022, but in the meantime, enjoy the trailer below!

Stare in wild wonder as the half-human, half-zombie protagonist Reid slices through foes on a quest for righteous vengeance in Deadcraft! Wield his inhuman zombie powers to fend off enemies while searching the wasteland for answers to what happened to the only man he could trust. Build fantastical new armaments, conjure curious concoctions, or even grow and harvest zombie soldiers to stand by Reid's side against whatever the apocalypse throws at him. It's a dangerous world, and in order to stay alive Reid must take full advantage of the dead! Farm the Dead to Stay Alive ‒ Plant fresh corpses (or just a combination of limbs) into the ground and give them a little TLC until they sprout into an undead army of infantry, sentries, and more!

Creeptastic Crafting ‒ Surviving the apocalypse sometimes means using whatever scraps one can find to make new weapons. Other times it means enlisting a loyal undead to assist in building and running an entire factory of grotesque machinery churning out an unholy amalgamation of survival items.

Death-Defying Powers of the Undead ‒ Reid's zombie side gives him a powerful advantage in a fight, allowing him to shield himself from danger or swat enemies away like annoying gnats. But as each devoured enemy pushes him closer to his zombie side, he'll have to take care to maintain what little humanity he has left.

Become a Savior…or a Scourge ‒ Help out other survivors to learn new recipes or abilities. But if Reid's hard up for money or supplies, shake down a local and take it off them…as long as he doesn't mind potentially becoming a wanted man.