Coffee Stain Launches New Studio Focused On Mobile Titles

Coffee Stain Studios revealed this past week they have launched a studio focused primarily on mobile games called Coffee Stain Malmö. The studio has spent the past decade building itself up with some amazing titles that caught people's attention and made them indie darlings, but now they're looking to expand their horizons with new and familiar titles on iOS and Android devices. According to the announcement, the first projects they will be working on are mobile versions of two familiar games as we're getting new versions of Goat Simulator and Huntdown. We have more from the announcement for you below including a quote from one of the key members of its management. As far as when we'll see now games, best bet is 2023 as we're guessing they're not going to rush a new IP right out the gate.

This follows a decade of rapid growth for the organisation, including breakout publishing success stories Valheim and Deep Rock Galactic, alongside developing critically-acclaimed original titles Satisfactory and Goat Simulator. The studio will incorporate both the development and publishing of mobile games under the Coffee Stain banner, focussing initially on Goat Simulator and Huntdown on iOS and Android, with more titles to be announced soon. Coffee Stain Publishing has restructured its existing leadership team to build this new division of the organisation. Leading this new studio, Daniel Persson, has been appointed VP of Mobile, working alongside Albert Säfström who has been appointed VP of Publishing. Both Albert and Daniel will report to Anton Westbergh as CEO of Coffee Stain. "I've built and grown studios from the ground up throughout my career, and I'm really excited to lead this new initiative on the backbone of Coffee Stain's tried and tested approach to great video games," commented Persson. "From creating fresh and exciting IPs, to bringing our award-winning titles to the small screen, there is so much potential for us to explore!"