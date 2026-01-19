Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Toge Productions, Video Games | Tagged: Chorus Worldwide Games, Coffee Talk Tokyo

Coffee Talk Tokyo Has Been Pushed Back to May 2026

Originall scheduled to come out in early March, Coffee Talk Tokyo has been delayed as the developers pushed the game back to May

Indie game developer and publisher Chorus Worldwide Games, along with Toge Productions, revealed the release date for Coffee Talk Tokyo has been pushed back. According to the team, they are no longer going to release it in early March, saying they are taking more time for "the team to further polish the experience and make sure everything feels just right when players finally step behind the counter in Tokyo." The new release date will happen on May 21, 2026. In the meantime, here's a special video from the devs about the changes.

Coffee Talk Tokyo

Set in a late-night café in Tokyo, Coffee Talk Tokyo invites players to step into the role of the barista, brewing drinks that warm the hearts of humans and fantastical beings alike. Each cup influences the tone of every conversation, revealing the stories, dreams, and struggles of a completely new cast of characters. Players can experiment with both hot and cold drinks, enhance their latte art with sprinkle stencils, and explore Tomodachill, an in-game social feed that unlocks hidden insights into their customers' lives. The experience is wrapped in a chill lo-fi soundtrack by Andrew "AJ" Jeremy, returning composer from Coffee Talk and Coffee Talk Episode 2, blending calm jazz and soft beats inspired by Tokyo's summer nights.

