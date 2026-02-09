Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Collector's Cove, VoodooDuck

Collector's Cove Releases Update Demo for Steam Next Fest

Collector’s Cove has released an updated version of the game's free demo as they are preparing to be a part of Steam Next Fest

Indie game developer and publisher VoodooDuck has released an updated free demo for Collector's Cove ahead of Steam Next Fest. The shorthand is that they have apparently given the demo that's already there a bit of an upgrade, which has been on the game's Steam page since last year, as we're guessing it reflects more of the current build of the title. What's more, any progress made on the demo will carry over to the main game whenever they launch it. We have an updated trailer as well as the game will be a part of Steram Next Fest from February 23 until March 2.

Collector's Cove

Embark on a tranquil journey to uncharted waters in Collector's Cove, a farming adventure set on the high seas! There are no enemies in this world: it's just you, your animal friend, and an ocean full of secrets and surprises. Grow a flourishing floating farm. Cultivate rare crops and reel in elusive fish. Discover new islands and climate zones, each with its own collection of unique local flora. Fill in your Collector's Compendium. Craft items and personalize your ship, transforming it into your own home. Learn how to gather enough rare crops and fish; you might even rise to the ultimate rank: Named-Collector! Best of all, you don't journey alone. Your animal friend will come along for the ride! Strengthen your bond, customize her with accessories, unlock new interactions, and grow together as you venture onwards!

Sail across uncharted waters and forage on unseen islands!

Forge a bond and customize your trusty animal friend who can lend a fin whenever needed!

Craft useful items from foraged materials and transform your boat into your own home!

