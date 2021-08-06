Com2uS Announces First Summoners War: Lost Centuria Esports Event

Com2uS has officially announced its first online esports event for Summoners War: Lost Centuria with the World Showdown happening tomorrow. It's been a minute since we've seen some proper esports action from the series as the pandemic put a hold on a lot of plans and forced what few games they wanted to hold to be played online. Now players can jump into the latest incarnation of the game on a global level for a chance at cash prizes for being the best of the best. The event will kick off tomorrow, August 7th, live on the game's official YouTube channel. Those who will compete in the online event for the massive real-time strategy fantasy mobile game will be fighting for a total of $20k in cash prizes (with $10k going to the winner) and the glory of becoming the first Legendary Champion. We have the complete rundown of what's happening tomorrow for you to check out below.

Watch the top eight Summoners War: Lost Centuria players battle it out live in the Lost Centuria World Showdown. It's going to be a high-stakes competition, as all cards will be adjusted to level 10, Rune set effects AND skill stone effects will be applied, and players will be able to Ban & Pick a variety of Monsters. The top skilled Lost Centuria players will strategically compete head to head, employing coveted cards, monsters, spells and battle modes to dominate the competition. Saturday, August 7 at 8PM – 2AM PDT (approximately 6 hours duration) Contestants will battle to be the best out of seven matches, for the following cash prizes: 1st Place: $10,000

2nd Place: $5,000

3rd Place: $3,000

4th Place: $2,000

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: [Summoners War: Lost Centuria] World Showdown to be on August 7th at 8 PM! (https://youtu.be/BI-7I3O0xbg)