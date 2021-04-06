Diablo II: Resurrected Is Getting A Technical Alpha This Weekend

Blizzard Entertainment revealed this morning that Diablo II: Resurrected will be getting a Technical Alpha for PC. Without getting too technical, this is basically a test to see if the PC version works correctly and to work out any of the bugs people may experience operating it. According to the team, the event will begin this Friday, April 9th, starting at 7am PT, giving you limited access to hunt down the Dark Wanderer yet again, but not get too far into the game. You can read up more on it below, along with a short blog the team wrote up about the alpha that you can read here.

A limited selection of players who opted-in for the Diablo II: Resurrected Technical Alpha will be chosen randomly for access and will receive instructions on how to participate over email in the coming days. A few members of the press and content creators will be offered an early access a day earlier, on April 8. Technical Alpha will conclude for all testers on Monday, April 12, at 10:00am Pacific Time. For the Technical Alpha, participants will be able to choose from three of the seven classes and be able to play through the entirety of the first two Acts of the game. Fight as the fierce melee focused Barbarian, the swift and agile Amazon, or the spell slinging Sorceress. Avenge the Rogues as you battle your way to their sacred Monastery and take on the Maiden of Anguish, Andariel before traveling East to the desolate deserts of Lut Gholein for the ultimate showdown with the Lord of Pain himself, Duriel. There will be no level cap, so all participants will be able to power up and upgrade their characters as much as they want until the end of the Technical Alpha.