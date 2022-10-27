The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 13: Mimikyu & Spectrier

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we check out some interesting cards from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin include a species TCG debut… kind of.

Artist Ligton delivers one of my favorite cards in the set with this non-holo, rare Mimikyu that has an illustration cool enough for an Alternate Art or Character Rare. Mimikyu stares at the face of Pikachu, the Pokémon whose cuteness it copies in hopes of being beloved by trainers, on a fallen can next to a soda dispenser. I love cards like this that tell stories, and Ligton also delivers a beautiful image with the shadow of a tree above dancing over Mimikyu's face.

Then, we get holographic cards for Spectrier by Narumi Sato and Glastrier by Jiro Sasumo. Glastrier and Spectrier make their Pokémon TCG debuts here, as they haven't gotten their own cards yet… but they are part of what makes up Ice Rider Calyrex and Shadow Rider Calyrex, so they also had a major feature, albeit not on their own solo cards, in Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign as the set mascots.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight continues with more cards from the main section of this themed expansion.